Five Things to Know About Trent McDuffie

Washington used McDuffie as both an outside and nickel corner, and that versatility will be an asset in the NFL. The Ravens have two of the league's top cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but both are coming off season-ending injuries. McDuffie would add depth as an outside corner and his ability to play nickel would make him a possible replacement for Tavon Young, who was released this offseason. No matter where he lined up in college, McDuffie had an aggressive nature and quarterbacks who threw in his direction were taking a chance.