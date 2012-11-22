Five Things We're Thankful For

Nov 22, 2012 at 05:25 AM
22_ThankfulFor_news.jpg


Happy Turkey Day, Ravens fans!

Ravens Nation has plenty to be thankful for this year, and to celebrate the holidays we decided to share some of the things that we're thankful for through 11 weeks of the NFL season:

Terrell Suggs' Speedy RecoveryWhen the reigning Defensive Player of the Year first found out that he tore his Achilles tendon, doctors thought he might be out the entire season. But Suggs defied odds and was able to return after missing only six games. His presence has filled a significant void in the Ravens defense and although he's admittedly not back to 100 percent yet, Suggs is still a difference maker for this team. Also, there are admittedly some selfish reasons to celebrate Suggs' return, as he has livened up the media routine with entertaining and unpredictable press conferences.

Jacoby Jones SigningWas there a better offseason move than signing the speedy punt returner and wide receiver? Jones has brought life to the special teams return game, taking two kickoffs back for touchdowns from 105 and 108 yards out. His 63-yard punt return for a touchdown made the difference in Sunday's win in Pittsburgh. Jones has also provided more production as a No. 3 wide receiver than Lee Evans did last season. He's been a dangerous weapon for the Ravens whenever he's been on the field and his dance moves have delighted fans, teammates and media members alike.

Ed Reed's Suspension Getting OverturnedThe league office nearly put a damper on this Thanksgiving weekend with a one-game suspension of the Ravens' ball-hawking safety for three hits to the head and neck area of defenseless players over three seasons. But in the name of justice, the punishment was reduced to a $50,000 fine and no suspension. Reed was thankful for the decision, as it saved him $374,529. Ravens fans will be thrilled too when they see him patrolling a field that will have plenty of Chargers big-time receiving targets. Not having Reed could have been a big problem for the Ravens.

Good Fortune on Field GoalsThe Ravens' season could have a much different tone if a pair of field goals had been just slightly different. Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal against the New England Patriots barely squeaked through the right upright. The kick was ruled good on the field, but it wasn't reviewable because the football was higher than the uprights when it went across the crossbar. Had the officials ruled it no good on the field, the Ravens would have suffered through another crushing missed field goal to end a game against the Patriots. The other memorable field goal came in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, as kicker Dan Bailey pushed a potential 51-yard, game-winning field goal wide left in the final seconds. Had those two field goals gone differently, then the Ravens would have been 3-3 after the first six weeks of the season before heading into Houston.

The Ravens Controlling Their Own DestinyWith an 8-2 start to the season, the best start under Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have put themselves in a very favorable position. They have a two-game edge in the AFC North and control their own destiny for another division crown and home playoff game. At this point, the Ravens don't have to do any scoreboard watching and can simply focus on taking care of business each week. If the Ravens are able to stay hot down the stretch, then they'll be able to secure a first-round bye and home playoff game, which could go a long way in the Ravens making a run at the Super Bowl this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

news

Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Will the run game continue to be a big part of the offense? When can we expect news on Lamar Jackson's contract? What will happen with Chuck Clark?

news

50 Words or Less: No Doubt About Ravens' Intent With Lamar Jackson

Those expecting a major offensive shift may be disappointed, but shouldn't be. The wide receiver upgrade is a tricky one.

news

Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens will look to add playmakers and depth at wide receiver after a season of injuries and lack of production.

news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Coordinator Search, Tweets About Pro-Style Offense

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's sure Jackson will 'have some input along the way.'

news

Ravens Want to Hold Onto Offensive Identity and Some Scheme, But Still Evolve

Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to keep some of the Greg Roman scheme and is thrilled to have most of the offensive talent returning.

news

Eric DeCosta's Take on Pending Free Agents And Other Roster Decisions

GM Eric DeCosta gave his thoughts on the prospects of Marcus Peters, Ben Powers, Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Chuck Clark and more players who could return.

news

Ravens Give Encouraging Health Update on Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is 'going to be ready really soon to run full speed,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

news

Greg Roman Leaves to Pursue Other Opportunities

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman led some of the most successful offenses in Ravens history, but Baltimore will be looking for a new OC.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising