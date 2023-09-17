The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Cincy

The Ravens really wanted to exorcise some demons in Cincy.

Both teams played nice this week in the build-up to the game, but it was clear from kickoff that the Ravens had some lingering feelings from the way last year ended.

Smith set the tone once again with his mouth and with his pads. Kyle Hamilton joked that everyone in the 100-level at Paycor Stadium could probably hear Smith. He seems to relish bullying the Bengals.

Smith broke down the huddle at the end of warm-ups and multiple players said it was an intense speech that fired them up. After the game, Smith didn't shy away from letting his feelings be known.

"Obviously the guys talk a lot, don't have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personal," Smith said. "Revenge is a dish best served cold."

Still, the Ravens left Cincinnati knowing this wasn't a playoff game and they have a very long way to go this season before they can claim they knocked the Bengals off their pedestal. The Bengals started last season 0-2 as well, then clawed their way all the way back.