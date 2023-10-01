The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win in Cleveland

Roquan Smith sets the tone for every game.

Roquan Smith's comments this week, that the Ravens were "going over to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids," weren't a direct shot at the Browns. That's his mentality for every road game. It's how he'll approach next week's game in Pittsburgh too.

With that said, Smith wasn't running from his words, which were apparently used as bulletin-board material by the Browns this week. Smith doesn't care what his opponents think. He's going to approach the game the same way, "100 mph all game long" regardless.

Not only has Smith been the best inside linebacker in football so far this season. He's also an elite tone-setter. Part of the reason why the Ravens are 2-0 in two road games against their division opponents is because Smith helps get his team in the perfect mindset for such battles.

This Ravens defense feeds off of Smith in every way.