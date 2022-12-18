The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss in Cleveland

The Ravens lost to the Browns, 13-3, in FirstEnergy Stadium to fall to 9-5 on the season.

Here are five thoughts on the Ravens' loss:

The Ravens ran the ball well again, but not much else.

The Ravens' formula for offensive success in Cleveland seemed straight forward. Baltimore has the No. 2-ranked rushing attack in the league, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and the offensive line were rolling.

Conversely, the Browns have struggled to stop the run, and they lost one of their starting inside linebackers this week. It was a major mismatch in the Ravens' favor. Baltimore won that matchup handily, piling up 198 rushing yards. And yet the Ravens scored just three points.

"We did the things we do well well once again. Classic Ravens football," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "But some of the things that have been biting us came back to bite us once again."

Dobbins ran for 125 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry. Edwards rumbled for 55 yards and 7.9 yards per carry. But the two combined for just 20 carries. Tyler Huntley threw 30 times, doing so for just 138 yards in a quick-release attack. The Ravens can't run it every single play, but it felt like a gift to the defense every time they dropped back to pass in this game.

The Ravens' passing attack was not good enough and it hasn't been good enough for some time. And their problems in the red zone are an issue they haven't been able to put more than a short-term Band-Aid over. This time, it got worse as they not only didn't score touchdowns, but also turned the ball over.

Lamar Jackson being sidelined for a second-straight week by a knee injury is absolutely a contributing factor in the passing struggles, but it's not the only factor. It's understood that the Ravens' ground attack is their bread and butter, but Baltimore's passing attack has to be better than this.

The Ravens have scored just two touchdowns in their past three games. That isn't going to cut it. This defense is good, but not that good.