Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell Injured in Loss to Browns

The Ravens left Cleveland with injury concerns on defense, after starting veterans Marcus Peters (calf) and Calais Campbell (knee) did not return to Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Peters limped off the field with a calf injury late in the third quarter and needed assistance to reach Baltimore's sideline. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback was in obvious pain once he made it to the bench and was taken to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent.

Campbell was injured in the fourth quarter and did not return after walking off the field under his own power and being examined in the medical tent. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not give a timetable for either player following the game.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Harbaugh said.

One of the NFL's most aggressive one-on-one corners, Peters leads the NFL in interceptions with 32 since he entered the league in 2015. He returned to the lineup in Week 2 this season after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Peters entered the game with 44 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed in 12 games. Brandon Stephens replaced Peters after he was injured, during a game where only four cornerbacks were active - Humphrey, Peters, Stephens and Kevon Seymour.

The 36-year-old Campbell is having one of his best seasons with 29 tackles and 5.5 sacks, his most sacks since 2019. Campbell has 99 career sacks and has been one of the team's defensive leaders since joining the Ravens in 2020. He has played every game this season, and he is also a key special teams player, winning the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award after blocking a field goal against the Steelers in Week 14.