Flacco's Growth Is Consistent

The Ravens' final two offensive drives of the game ended with interceptions, which doomed the Ravens to a 15-10 loss that still haunts them in the standings today.

Radio talk show callers called for backup Marc Bulger. Flacco went about his business as usual.

"Joe has a remarkable ability to move on," Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron said.

"I think the great quarterbacks do. Not only from one game to the next, but it might be from one series to the next. I think that's why at some point in time – this guy, he's going to do nothing but get better and better – but someday this guy is going to be a great one."

Flacco returned with a three-touchdown, interception-free day against the Cleveland Browns.

Since Week 2, Flacco has tossed just four more picks in 13 games. He's thrown 24 touchdowns, compiled 3,095 passing yards and completed nearly 65 percent of his passes in that time. He hasn't had a day with a quarterback rating lower than 81.4 and now ranks seventh in the league.

"He's pretty much grown in every aspect of playing the position and leading the team," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Flacco has taken strides in three key categories:

1. Decision-Making

Not all of Flacco's four interceptions in Cincinnati were his fault, but two in particular were forced, as even Flacco has conceded.

To improve on that, Flacco has continued his rigorous study habits and ball protection has also been stressed by coaches.

Good decision-making goes beyond not throwing interceptions, however. It's understanding blitzes, coverage schemes and knowing when to audible, when to take a deep shot or when to simply check down.

One instance came with the Ravens leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter Sunday in Cleveland. Flacco clearly audibled on a key third-and-2, and handed off to running back Ray Rice for a 3-yard gain.

"He's a kid who really wants to make very good decisions," Zorn said. "He's not in the dark out on the football field. He knows and he's very cool about the game situations."

Flacco has attempted fewer passes this season than last year. He would need 29 attempts versus Cincinnati, which would be unusual in January weather, to match last year's total of 499. But he's been more effective with those attempts.

"You can really sense that Joe feels really comfortable playing the kind of football he's playing," Zorn said. "It's a disciplined game, yet free enough to react to what he sees."

2. Scrambling

There are different types of quarterback movement.

One, like Indianapolis' Peyton Manning, involves sliding in the pocket to extend plays by even a fraction of a second, to avoid pressure or open up throwing lanes. The other, like Philadelphia's Michael Vick, involves taking off down the field like a tailback.

Flacco will never be Vick and the movement of Manning has been more than a decade in the making. But the University of Delaware product has shown progress in both areas.

The improvement in the pocket is a byproduct of good, old-fashioned practice. Zorn, who was a scrambling, backyard-style quarterback in his days under center, rolls big exercise balls at Flacco while he's throwing in practice. During pregame warm-ups, Zorn's constantly in Flacco's face.

To the casual viewer, the result is a quarterback that looks comfortable.

"He's a lot more patient," wide receiver Derrick Mason said. "He's calm back there, and as a quarterback that's what you have to do. He's way ahead of the curve."

Flacco has always had what Harbaugh called "surprising" athleticism and speed for a quarterback his size. But he's doing a better job of quickly making up his mind to gain yardage instead of waiting too long for something down the field to open.

In Cleveland, he spun out of the grasp of a sack, before turning up-field for a 13-yard gain. He threw a touchdown to Mason on the next play. Earlier in the game, Flacco scrambled four yards to pick up a key first down on third-and-4. That extended a drive that ended with a field goal.

"I always feel comfortable doing that when the time presents itself," Flacco said. "Looking back at the Cleveland game, there were a couple of times when guys were free in the pocket, and I was able to take one step here or there. … It can definitely help you out in avoiding the guys."

3. Leadership

Much was made of Flacco's sideline blowup with Mason in Carolina, in which the two players got in each other's face. But if anything, it was a byproduct of Flacco's assumption of leadership within a veteran, strong-minded locker room.