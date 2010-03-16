Flacco Sees Quick Fit with WRs

Mar 16, 2010 at 05:56 AM
65a41816929d4441bc51e900aaa424c5.jpg


PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

While everybody likes to talk about a quarterback's chemistry with his wide receivers, the Ravens' Joe Flacco breaks down the relationship in much simpler terms.

"I'm just looking for guys who are open, honestly," Flacco said. "If they're open, I'm going to hit them."

That's why Flacco doesn't see there being much of a getting-to-know-you-process between he and his new targets, Anquan Boldin and Donte' Stallworth.

Boldin and Stallworth have proven that they can break free from NFL defensive backs so Flacco sees no reason why he shouldn't be able to get them the ball.

"I don't think it's going to take too long," Flacco said. "When you get a good guy up there it's not too hard to gel with him right away. It's pretty easy to gain a little passing attack with a guy that's pretty good."

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron gives Flacco a little more credit. He said his third-year signal-caller has a unique ability to quickly establish a connection with wide receivers, citing the fact that he bonded with Derrick Mason during the preseason of his rookie year.

"It would be nice to see Joe develop that chemistry with Donte' and Anquan as quickly as he did with say Kelley Washington," Cameron said. "For a young quarterback, it doesn't take him long to develop chemistry with a good football player. I don't see it as being an issue."

Last year, Flacco quickly established a link with Washington, who came to the Ravens after an open tryout. Flacco found Washington for 27 first downs and Washington had a career-high in receptions (34) and receiving yards (431). Some of Washington's games came in the season's first four contest, when he averaged four catches and nearly 50 yards per game.

The bonding process isn't all on the quarterback, of course. Boldin and Stallworth have proven they can be quick learners.

Boldin caught 101 balls for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2003. Then in 2005, when Warner joined the Cardinals, he turned in another standout season with 102 receptions for 1,402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Stallworth has had to adjust to new quarterbacks during each of his past three seasons, as he bounced from the Saints to the Eagles, Patriots and Browns. So gaining a rapport with Flacco shouldn't be too foreign.

Flacco has already begun throwing to his new targets this offseason. He threw to Boldin just a day after he was traded to the Ravens while both players were at Kurt Warner's flag football tournament. Flacco tossed to Stallworth on the first day of voluntary workouts Monday.

Of course, only time will tell just how quickly Flacco can gain a rapport with the Ravens' fresh faces. But just like fans, the Ravens' quarterback isn't shy about saying that he expects an improvement in Baltimore's offense.

"I'm like anybody else," Flacco said. "I would agree that they are nice additions and it's going to add to our offense. Hopefully people will have to fear us a little more."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/26: Will Positive Ronnie Stanley Report Affect Ravens' Draft Strategy?

The Ravens are named the worst potential landing spot for Tyler Linderbaum. An ESPN pundit has the Ravens waiting until late in the third round to select an edge rusher. Trent McDuffie could be a 'perfect' fit for the Ravens' secondary.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Feeling More Comfortable, Excited for Year 2

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrived for offseason conditioning healthy and more comfortable with his rookie year behind him.

news

Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

Safeties Marcus Williams, Tony Jefferson and Ar'Darius Washington all changed jersey numbers, as did offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Ja'Wuan James.

news

Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders and players talked about what changes have been made to the team's offseason workouts, which began this week.

news

Ravens Release Miles Boykin, Sign Four Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Ravens wide receiver had 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. Tyler Huntley is now officially under contract.

news

Tyus Bowser Reports for Workouts Three Months After Achilles Surgery

As the Ravens reported for the start of voluntary workouts, Tyus Bowser and Marlon Humphrey arrived in good spirits.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Ronnie Stanley Looks Good Walking on Beach

A social media post of All-Pro left tackle walking backward on the beach was another positive sign in his recovery from ankle surgery.

news

John Harbaugh Is 'Very Motivated' After Signing Contact Extension

As the longest-tenured and most successful head coach in Ravens history, John Harbaugh remains "very motivated" to win more championships.

news

Rashod Bateman Changes His Jersey Number

Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman is changing his jersey to No. 7 after wearing No. 12 as a rookie.

news

Ravens 2022 Offseason Schedule

The Ravens' offseason program will be on April 18 and the three-day mandatory minicamp will be in mid-June.

news

Lamar Jackson Tweets About 'False Narrative' Regarding His Contract Negotiations

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson used Twitter to make it known he loves playing for the Ravens and does not intend to leave.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising