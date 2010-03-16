Flacco Sees Quick Fit with WRs

While everybody likes to talk about a quarterback's chemistry with his wide receivers, the Ravens' Joe Flacco breaks down the relationship in much simpler terms.

"I'm just looking for guys who are open, honestly," Flacco said. "If they're open, I'm going to hit them."

That's why Flacco doesn't see there being much of a getting-to-know-you-process between he and his new targets, Anquan Boldin and Donte' Stallworth.

Boldin and Stallworth have proven that they can break free from NFL defensive backs so Flacco sees no reason why he shouldn't be able to get them the ball.

"I don't think it's going to take too long," Flacco said. "When you get a good guy up there it's not too hard to gel with him right away. It's pretty easy to gain a little passing attack with a guy that's pretty good."

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron gives Flacco a little more credit. He said his third-year signal-caller has a unique ability to quickly establish a connection with wide receivers, citing the fact that he bonded with Derrick Mason during the preseason of his rookie year.

"It would be nice to see Joe develop that chemistry with Donte' and Anquan as quickly as he did with say Kelley Washington," Cameron said. "For a young quarterback, it doesn't take him long to develop chemistry with a good football player. I don't see it as being an issue."

Last year, Flacco quickly established a link with Washington, who came to the Ravens after an open tryout. Flacco found Washington for 27 first downs and Washington had a career-high in receptions (34) and receiving yards (431). Some of Washington's games came in the season's first four contest, when he averaged four catches and nearly 50 yards per game.

The bonding process isn't all on the quarterback, of course. Boldin and Stallworth have proven they can be quick learners.

Boldin caught 101 balls for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2003. Then in 2005, when Warner joined the Cardinals, he turned in another standout season with 102 receptions for 1,402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Stallworth has had to adjust to new quarterbacks during each of his past three seasons, as he bounced from the Saints to the Eagles, Patriots and Browns. So gaining a rapport with Flacco shouldn't be too foreign.

Flacco has already begun throwing to his new targets this offseason. He threw to Boldin just a day after he was traded to the Ravens while both players were at Kurt Warner's flag football tournament. Flacco tossed to Stallworth on the first day of voluntary workouts Monday.

Of course, only time will tell just how quickly Flacco can gain a rapport with the Ravens' fresh faces. But just like fans, the Ravens' quarterback isn't shy about saying that he expects an improvement in Baltimore's offense.