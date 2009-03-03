Flacco Stays Cool on Center Questions

There are a few options to replace Brown currently on the roster.

Chris Chester was Baltimore's primary backup at the position last season, while guard/tackle Marshal Yanda took snaps there in training camp before he tore three ligaments in his knee in Week 6 and missed the rest of the season.

Additionally, various media outlets reported that the Ravens hosted former Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk Tuesday at their facility to meet with team officials.

Still, Birk is a six-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota, and the Vikings have expressed their desire to re-sign him.

Even though Birk and Flacco actually share the same agent, Joe Linta, the quarterback has remained far away from any free-agent thoughts.

Since he threw his last pass in the AFC Championship, Flacco has rested, largely removing himself from football.

Sure, he watched the Super Bowl and even traveled briefly to Tampa, Fla., to accept his award as the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Year, but Flacco has enjoyed his quiet time after a continuous rookie season that basically began with the first practice of his senior year Delaware.

From there, he played in an extended season after leading the Blue Hens to the Division I-AA title game, then immediately began preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine before helming the Ravens for 19 games.

"I've been relaxing, really," Flacco said with a laugh. "I don't go on vacation, not the way most NFL players do, I can tell you that. I haven't gone on any exotic trips or anything."

Flacco plans on returning midway through March to begin lightly throwing and start conditioning for the offseason.

"Even when I come back, I don't know if I'll throw that first day," he explained. "You have to take some time off and get the arm away from everything. I'm honestly bored out of my mind, but at this point that's a good thing."

When Flacco does get back to work in earnest, the center-quarterback relationship is going to be one of his primary focuses.

But Flacco is confident the process will be smooth, whoever mans the point of Baltimore's offensive line.

He did it last year, stepping into the starting role late in the preseason after he spent the majority of his offseason with the second- and third-stringers. By the end of his rookie campaign, Flacco had only been sacked 33 times, the second-fewest total in franchise history.

"We'll have a lot of time to get used to the snap and the line calls," Flacco said of the Ravens' next center. "That's what the offseason is for, to get ready for the real thing."

