Flacco Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week





Joe Flacco's performance Sunday in Tampa Bay earned him more than a place in the record books.

It also got him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 6.

It's the third time in his career that Flacco has won the weekly honor, given out by the NFL.

Flacco finished 21-for-29 for 306 yards and five touchdowns. He posted a 99.7 QBR (quarterback rating) out of 100.

Flacco could have put up a lot bigger numbers had he continued firing in the second half, but the Ravens ran the clock out for the most part in a 48-17 victory.

Here are the NFL and franchise records Flacco set on the day: