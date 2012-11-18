Flashback: Joe Flacco Stuns Heinz Field





The Steelers were coming off the 2009 season where they didn't qualify for the playoffs – a rarity in Pittsburgh. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for the season's first four games. Rashard Mendenhall paced the running game, posting 1,273 yards on the ground. The defense was stout, as usual, finishing as the league's second-ranked unit. Additionally, Pittsburgh's run defense was far and away the best in the league, limiting opponents to just 62.8 yards per game – nearly 28 yards per game better than the second-ranked team.

Both teams got off to good starts early on in the season to set up a Week 4 matchup between the 2-1 Ravens and 3-0 Steelers. As expected, the game was tight throughout, with neither team holding a lead of more than seven points. The defenses held their own ground throughout the day, neither team yielding more than 84 yards on the ground. But, when dust settled, it was Flacco who provided the heroics in Baltimore's 17-14 win.

Stat of the game

Pittsburgh's 126 net passing yards. Baltimore's defense suffocated Charlie Batch, who was subbing in for suspended Ben Roethlisberger, and didn't allow many throwing lanes. This was the second-lowest passing output the Ravens would allow all season.

Player of the game

Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. With the Steelers struggling to pass the ball, Pittsburgh tried to turn to the running game. But, Ngata stuffed the Steelers at the point of attack, notching 11 tackles (eight solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Pittsburgh ran it 27 times for 84 yards.

Play of the game

After getting the ball back with one minute, eight second remaining and down 14-10, Flacco led the Ravens on 40-yard, game-winning drive that put a dagger in the Steelers. With 38 seconds left on the Steelers' 18-yard line, Flacco pumped once and then hit wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh on a deep post route for the go-ahead touchdown, sending the Ravens' sideline into bedlam. It was Houshmandzadeh's first touchdown catch as a Raven, and Flacco's first game-winning drive at Heinz Field. Ray Lewis intercepted Batch on the Steelers' next possession, sealing the win for Baltimore.

Quote of the week

Head Coach John Harbaugh on if this was a career-defining moment for Joe Flacco: "I think there are going to be a lot of defining moments for Joe, but this is going to be one of them. And this is going to be one that all the Ravens fans out there are going to remember for a long time."