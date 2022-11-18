Former Raven Edgar Jones Is Donating Shoes to Veterans

Nov 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Picture1
Courtesy of Edgar Jones

Edgar Jones has always felt a connection with the military. His grandfather, uncle and a couple cousins served. Three groomsmen in his wedding were in the military.

When Jones retired from the NFL in 2015 after an eight-year career, some of the people he connected most with were veterans transitioning out of the military. So when somebody introduced him to Woobies shoes, which calls itself the first veteran-owned shoe company, Jones thought it was a great fit.

Now one of five owners in the company, Jones is using it to do good in his former Baltimore community. Jones will be at Sunday's Ravens-Panthers game donating shoes to dozens of military members as part of the Ravens' Salute to Service efforts.

"The Ravens just always supported the veterans. I always appreciated that," said Jones, who originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent and spent five seasons (2007-2011) with the team.

"When I transitioned out of football, that became my second family – the veterans. We just had a lot of things in common. We were transitioning."

The company is based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, near where Jones currently lives. He was introduced to it two years ago.

Last year, Jones came to Baltimore for a ruck march, where former military members wear weighted backpacks in long marches, around the Inner Harbor and back to M&T Bank Stadium. He did it in conjunction with former Ravens linebacker Jarret Johnson, who is an owner of Black Rifle Coffee, another veteran-owned business.

They had nearly a dozen veterans on hand for that and used it as a way to collect goods to donate to a local food bank. Then Jones and Johnson gave the veterans tickets to the game as a way to honor their service.

"I just want to help some veterans out," Jones said.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Practices Fully, Questionable to Face Panthers

Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to illness but will play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Play After Missing Practice With Illness

Marcus Peters will benefit from having the bye week to rest his knee. The Ravens will face former center Bradley Bozeman on Sunday.

news

A Higher Calling: Justin Houston Attributes Monster Season to His Faith

Veteran Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston said God told him to give everything he had for another season.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Panthers, Week 11

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Late for Work 11/18: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Panthers Game

Can the Ravens go on a run like they did in 2019? Is Baltimore's remaining schedule deceptively tough? The Ravens' 2022 first-round picks earn high grades.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Are Unanimous Pick vs. Panthers

Nobody predicts an upset in the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Is Making Progress and 'Seeing the Bigger Picture'

David Ojabo says he's ready to play. Greg Roman talks about the importance of running the football and what Gus Edwards could add. Mike Macdonald likes what Kyle Hamilton brings playing nickel. Josh Oliver has earned a bigger role with rapid improvement.

news

Ed Dickson Retires as a Raven After 10-Year Career

Ed Dickson played four seasons in Baltimore and was a key part of their Super Bowl XLVII team.

news

Gameday Threads: A Classic Uniform for Ravens-Panthers

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (6-3) host the Panthers (3-7) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 11/17: NFL Offenses Are Running to Catch Up to Ravens, Stealing Plays

The Bears are 'stealing from the best' in using designed run plays for Justin Fields. Roquan Smith says the Ravens defense has the talent to return to its glory days.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising