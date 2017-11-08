Former Raven Keenan Reynolds Signed to Redskins Practice Squad

Drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round last year, Reynolds had a difficult transition to the NFL from a triple-option quarterback to wide receiver.

He spent nearly his entire season on the practice squad, and showed growth this offseason, but didn't make a catch in a regular-season or preseason game. His biggest play was a 46-yard punt return against the Redskins in the teams' preseason opener on Aug. 10.

The Naval Academy standout had a lot of people rooting for him in Baltimore, but he was released at the end of the preseason and hadn't landed anywhere else through the first nine weeks.