Former Raven Keenan Reynolds Signed to Redskins Practice Squad

Former Ravens wide receiver/returner Keenan Reynolds didn't have to go far to get a second chance.
Reynolds signed with the Washington Redskins practice squad Wednesday. He and the team announced the move.
Drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round last year, Reynolds had a difficult transition to the NFL from a triple-option quarterback to wide receiver.
He spent nearly his entire season on the practice squad, and showed growth this offseason, but didn't make a catch in a regular-season or preseason game. His biggest play was a 46-yard punt return against the Redskins in the teams' preseason opener on Aug. 10.
The Naval Academy standout had a lot of people rooting for him in Baltimore, but he was released at the end of the preseason and hadn't landed anywhere else through the first nine weeks.
Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden said the team wants to get a look at Reynolds for potential help in the future as a returner, per the team website.