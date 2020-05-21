Former Ravens Cheerleader Has Raised $1 Million for COVID-19 Aid

Kopec, 42, is accustomed to being on a big stage. He was a Ravens Cheerleader from 2001-2003, doing his part to entertain fans on gamedays. He's DJ'd huge events for Under Armour and many more Baltimore clients, but never imagined going worldwide.

Kopec's first night going live was Saturday, March 21, a couple days after his kids' schools had closed. A bunch of his gigs had begun to cancel too.

"Everything that week was just not good," Kopec said. "I just felt a big ball of stress and so did everyone in the house."

Looking for something to entertain the kids and himself, he hauled his DJ equipment out of the garage and into his basement. He thought he'd share the fun with his friends and family by streaming it on Facebook Live, expecting to get maybe a few hundred people.

He picked up a streaming adaptor that would allow him to record with nothing but his cell phone, and off he went. Then it blew up. He reached 26,000 live viewers that night and the video reached 1.5 million views on Facebook.

"It just totally went viral. People kept sharing it and everybody was home that night because it was the first Saturday night of quarantine," Kopec said. "I didn't go to sleep that night. As soon as I ended the feed, I had 1,200 emails and a thousand Facebook messages."

Kopec had a virtual tip jar intended to cover the cost of his equipment (less than $400) and keep his wife, April, from hassling him about spending the money when the economy was going in the tank. The next morning, he had about $15,000.

"Immediately, I was like, 'All these people donated. We should donate it back. We should pay it forward,'" Kopec said.

After the first night, the Kopecs donated 500 pizzas and $20 gift cards for the entire Howard County emergency services. Kopec was a volunteer firefighter in high school and college.

In his second week, Holly Poultry pledged to donate one pound of chicken for each viewer, which ended up being 50,000 pounds of chicken, plus an extra 10,000 in honor of Kopec's wife's birthday, going to 14 Baltimore-area food banks.

Week three came with 12,400 Hershey bars. Week four delivered 30,000 breakfast sandwiches thanks to H&S Bakery (rolls), State Street Poultry (bacon and cheese) and Nature's Yolk (eggs) that went to four University of Maryland Hospitals, the Mercy Medical Center and Anne Arundel County Food Bank. There's been much more.

On Saturday night, the proceeds raised to top the $1 million mark ($64,766) went to the Baltimore Child Abuse Center. Plus, another 12,000 loaves of bread and 20,000 pounds of chicken were delivered to food banks.