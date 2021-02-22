Robert Griffin III, Pierre Desir Donate Meals to Texas Food Banks

Amid the energy crisis in Texas, a former Raven and Ravens pending free agent have stepped in to help.
Quarterback Robert Griffin III donated 10,500 meals to the Houston Food Bank and another 10,500 meals to the North Texas Food Bank. Cornerback Pierre Desir also donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank. That's 31,000 meals total.
Griffin grew up in Texas and played college football at Baylor. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner encouraged others to help and donate as millions of residents are still without power and water.
Desir, a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, doesn't have any ties to Houston, but wanted to help because "it was the right thing to do."