Robert Griffin III, Pierre Desir Donate Meals to Texas Food Banks

Feb 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Joe-Schiller
by Ryan Mink & Joe Schiller
022221-Desir-Griffin
Nick Wass/Joey Pulone/AP Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Former CB Pierre Desir; Right: Former QB Robert Griffin III

Amid the energy crisis in Texas, a former Raven and Ravens pending free agent have stepped in to help.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III donated 10,500 meals to the Houston Food Bank and another 10,500 meals to the North Texas Food Bank. Cornerback Pierre Desir also donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank. That's 31,000 meals total.

Griffin grew up in Texas and played college football at Baylor. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner encouraged others to help and donate as millions of residents are still without power and water.

Desir, a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, doesn't have any ties to Houston, but wanted to help because "it was the right thing to do."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Who Will Play Quarterback for Steelers If Not Big Ben?

Browns remain in the mix for J.J. Watt. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is a popular mock draft pick for the Bengals. 
news

Late for Work 2/22: Ravens Could Lose Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in Free Agency

Derek Wolfe is a strong candidate to return. Would a Rick Wagner reunion make sense? More feelings about the logo incidents.
news

Craig Ver Steeg Promoted to Running Backs Coach

Long-time Ravens coach Craig Ver Steeg has been named running backs coach, replacing Matt Weiss.
news

Reports: Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss Headed to Michigan

After 12 seasons with the Ravens, Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss will reportedly join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens should up their investment in the offensive line before they put more big money in the defensive line. An edge rusher in the draft? Bringing back Gus Edwards is an easy call.
news

Anthony Weaver Loves Being Back in Baltimore

Joining the Ravens coaching staff is a homecoming for Anthony Weaver, who began his NFL career as a defensive end with Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 2/19: Would Ravens Be Good Fit for Odell Beckham Jr. If He's Available?

A playmaking safety could take the Ravens defense to another level. Look for Devin Duvernay and James Proche II to play bigger roles in the passing game next season.
news

Rob Ryan Eager to Work With Young Linebackers

New Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan is very impressed with Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and looks forward to working with them.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Two Safeties Are Gaining Momentum

Some pundits believe the Ravens will add depth at safety if the right prospect is available.
news

Late for Work 2/18: Does Lamar Jackson Get Enough Credit for His Regular-Season Success?

Pending free agent Tyus Bowser discusses his future. Three free-agent wide receivers the Ravens could target who aren't one of the 'big three.' Clemson wide receiver prospect Amari Rodgers would welcome the opportunity to play for his father, Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin.
news

Mailbag: More Targets for Salary-Cap Help Extensions?

Who could get the franchise tag? What's the first step to rebuilding the offensive line? Is Devin Duvernay ready to start in the slot next season?
Advertising