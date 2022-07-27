Art Modell One of 12 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Modell was also a finalist in 2020 as part of the special expanded centennial class but three contributors – former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former New York Giants General Manager George Young and NFL Films President and founder Steve Sabol – got in ahead of him.

There's no doubt that Modell, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 87, has the credentials.

He's been denied for far too long by those who have harbored anger after the move of the Cleveland Browns franchise to Baltimore. That's despite the fact that three other former owners (Dan Reeves, Lamar Hunt and Al Davis) all moved their franchises and are in the Hall of Fame.

Modell was the chairman of the NFL Television Committee for 31 years (1962-1993), and the contracts he negotiated set the standard for professional sports and paved the way for the massive TV ratings, popularity, and revenue the league enjoys to this day. Modell also helped establish NFL Films and both Sabols are in the Hall.

Modell also served on the committee to merge the NFL and AFC, then agreed to move to the AFC. His teams won two NFL championships, including Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens. They played in three more title games and four more AFC championship games.