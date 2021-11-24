Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Nov 24, 2021 at 02:24 PM
Smith-Boldin
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Former Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr., Right: Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin

Four former Ravens are among the 26 modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists.

Wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester and offensive tackle Willie Anderson are all up for enshrinement this year.

Smith and Hester are among the seven semifinalists eligible in their first year. It's Boldin's first time being a semifinalist.

Smith played the final three seasons of his career in Baltimore (2014-2016), making 195 catches for 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 2015 season was shortened by an Achilles tear.

A fiery competitor, Smith finished his career ranked 8th all-time in receiving yards (14,731). The five-time Pro Bowler was also a dynamic special teams returner early in his career.

Boldin was a major part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII run. Though he spent three of his 14 seasons in Baltimore (2010-2012), he officially retired as a Raven in 2019.

Boldin caught 186 passes for 2,645 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time in Baltimore. A physical presence and three-time Pro Bowler, Boldin ranked 14th all-time in receiving yards.

Hester and Anderson had brief stays in Baltimore. Anderson played right tackle in 2018, starting 11 games after a 12-year run and four Pro Bowls in Cincinnati. Arguably the best returner in NFL history, Hester played in 12 games in Baltimore in 2016 after eight seasons in Chicago and two in Atlanta.

