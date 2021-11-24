Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Smith played the final three seasons of his career in Baltimore (2014-2016), making 195 catches for 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 2015 season was shortened by an Achilles tear.

A fiery competitor, Smith finished his career ranked 8th all-time in receiving yards (14,731). The five-time Pro Bowler was also a dynamic special teams returner early in his career.

Boldin was a major part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII run. Though he spent three of his 14 seasons in Baltimore (2010-2012), he officially retired as a Raven in 2019.

Boldin caught 186 passes for 2,645 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time in Baltimore. A physical presence and three-time Pro Bowler, Boldin ranked 14th all-time in receiving yards.