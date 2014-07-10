Four Ravens Named To NFL's Top 100





The NFL Network has concluded its annual countdown of the league's top 100 players.

The top 10 were announced Wednesday night, wrapping up the results of the player-voted survey. Having four players in 2014 was a dip compared to last year when the Ravens had six selections coming off their Super Bowl XLVII victory.

Running back Ray Rice, tight end Dennis Pitta and wide receiver Jacoby Jones were all left off this year's list, and right guard Marshal Yanda made his debut after being selected to his third-straight Pro Bowl.

Here's a look at the four Ravens on the list, and where they all ranked. (Mobile users, view the full site to view the video recaps for each player.)