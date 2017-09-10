Four Rookies Inactive for Season Opener vs. Cincinnati

Sep 10, 2017 at 04:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_GamedayInactives_WilliamsWormley_news.jpg


Some of the new Ravens will have to wait to make their NFL debuts.

Rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams, defensive end Chris Wormley and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor are all healthy scratches for Sunday's regular-season opener in Cincinnati. Defensive tackle Willie Henry and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, who both spent last year on injured reserve as rookies, are also inactive.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill and cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) won't play because of injuries, leaving the Ravens somewhat short-handed in the secondary.

None of the gameday inactives are a major surprise, as the Ravens came into the weekend without much uncertainty about who they would have available.

The biggest question for the Ravens on the injury front is how quarterback Joe Flacco will perform after missing the entire preseason with a back injury. Flacco will start Sunday after being a full participant in practice all week, but he had just eight days to build chemistry with the rest of the offense.

Flacco also hasn't taken a hit since the final game of last season. He and the Ravens are confident that his back will hold up after having more than a month of rest, but he acknowledged this week that he won't truly know until he takes a few hits.

Flacco will be protected by an offensive line that has dealt with its share of injuries this summer, but did get healthy at the end of the preseason. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley has practiced for the last two weeks after missing the final three preseason games, and he is confident about his health status at this point.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead both missed preseason action because of thigh injuries, but they practiced fully all week and are not expected to be hindered Sunday.

The Bengals are going to be without some key players, including rookie wide receiver John Ross. The No. 9 overall pick was questionable coming into the game because of a knee injury, but the speed-demon is inactive.

The other inactives for Cincinnati are safety Shawn Williams, offensive linemen Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, wide receiver Josh Malone, tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

Bengals starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones also won't play Sunday because they are serving suspensions.

