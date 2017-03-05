Free Agency Primer: Ravens CB Jerraud Powers

The Ravens have 11 players set to become unrestricted free agents, and we will provide a breakdown for each of them heading into the start of the new league year on March 9.
Let's continue the series with cornerback Jerraud Powers.
2016 stats: 13 games played (six starts), 33 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed, two interceptions
Overview
Powers signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last May after being a regular starter with the Arizona Cardinals the three years prior. He came to Baltimore to transition to being a slot cornerback who could provide versatility by playing on the outside, and did just that. Behind Jimmy Smith and, eventually, Tavon Young, Powers provided a solid veteran in the secondary.
Why Ravens Should Keep Him
The Ravens have learned they can never have too many corners. Fellow veteran Shareece Wright could be a salary-cap cut, meaning the Ravens would be quite young in the secondary outside of Jimmy Smith if Powers also left. Powers' versatility is one of his best assets. A smart player who has 88 career starts under his belt in eight seasons, Powers has seen it all.
Why Powers May Walk
Powers came to Baltimore and was open about it being a prove-it year to the rest of the NFL. He wants to elongate his career by being a top-notch nickel corner with versatility. Powers played well enough to attract attention, though he likely won't be at the top of the free-agency pile. The Ravens want to get younger in the secondary, and already have a perfect slot option in Young if they can find another starter outside. Baltimore will probably draft at least one cornerback in April.