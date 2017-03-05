Free Agency Primer: Ravens CB Jerraud Powers





The Ravens have 11 players set to become unrestricted free agents, and we will provide a breakdown for each of them heading into the start of the new league year on March 9.

Let's continue the series with cornerback Jerraud Powers.

2016 stats: 13 games played (six starts), 33 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed, two interceptions

Overview

Powers signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last May after being a regular starter with the Arizona Cardinals the three years prior. He came to Baltimore to transition to being a slot cornerback who could provide versatility by playing on the outside, and did just that. Behind Jimmy Smith and, eventually, Tavon Young, Powers provided a solid veteran in the secondary.

Why Ravens Should Keep Him

The Ravens have learned they can never have too many corners. Fellow veteran Shareece Wright could be a salary-cap cut, meaning the Ravens would be quite young in the secondary outside of Jimmy Smith if Powers also left. Powers' versatility is one of his best assets. A smart player who has 88 career starts under his belt in eight seasons, Powers has seen it all.

Why Powers May Walk