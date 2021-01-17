Frustrated Lamar Jackson 'Will Get Better From This'

Jackson became the first quarterback ever to run for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons, doing so in back-to-back years. But how long can he keep doing that? As Snead said, Jackson's continued development as a passer will in large part determine whether he and the Ravens win the ultimate prize that is clearly within reach.

"That's the competitor in him to want to get better each and every offseason, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer," Snead said. "I think if he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit for Lamar. It's just a matter of time. So, it's really on him. I think this game is going to be a wake-up call for him, hopefully this offseason. So, we'll see what he does next year."

Jackson just turned 24 years old. He's still very early in his NFL career. But every year that goes by is another lost opportunity with Jackson in his prime.

The Ravens were stung by last year's playoff loss to the Titans, and this year they came back and beat Tennessee in the wild-card round as Jackson got his first postseason win. They took another step forward. Now Jackson needs to take another to help Baltimore do the same.