Frustrations Continue for Lamar Jackson in Pittsburgh 

Coming off a career-high four interceptions against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson (23 for 37, 253 yards, one touchdown, one interception) threw another pick Sunday that was clearly his fault.

It was a careless throw into the waiting hands of Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Baltimore's opening drive. The Ravens were already in field goal range and that mistake almost surely cost the Ravens' three points in a tight game. Jackson took the blame, saying he was trying to throw to Andrews, who was open in the end zone behind Fitzpatrick.

"I was hot," Jackson said. "I was dropping back, I wish I had more power behind it. Just a turnover."

Harbaugh said Jackson's recent difficulties were not all his doing. Jackson has already been sacked a career-high 37 times this season in 11 starts, compared to last season when he was sacked 29 times in 15 starts. The Miami Dolphins blitzed Jackson with success when they upset the Ravens last month, and getting consistent pressure on Jackson in the pocket has become a blueprint for disrupting Baltimore's offense.

Sometimes Jackson has waited too long to throw, trying to make a play. But on other occasions, he has been chased out of the pocket or sacked with little time to go through his progressions.

Harbaugh was asked if there were sacks Sunday when Jackson held the ball too long.