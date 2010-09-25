Game Preview: Don't Sleep On The Browns

PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
"But it's basically a fresh game and season."
Three Things For A Ravens Win
Stop Joshua Cribbs: Whether on kickoff returns, where he's burned the Ravens for return days of 245 and 237 yards in the past, or the Wildcat offense, Cribbs is the Browns' main threat. The former Kent State quarterback can break a game open at any time.
Create Turnovers: The Ravens have only forced one turnover through two games, hardly characteristic of Baltimore's opportunistic defense. Last week, two sure interceptions were dropped by Ravens defenders. Baltimore has intercepted the Browns in 11 consecutive contests, totaling 18 picks during that span.
Let Flacco Fly: With two rookies counted upon heavily in the Browns' secondary, Sunday could mark a big showing from **Joe Flacco**, who needs to bounce back from a dismal showing in Cincinnati. Flacco is 4-0 against the Browns, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for a 95.9 quarterback rating, his highest against any division opponent.