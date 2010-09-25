Game Preview: Don't Sleep On The Browns

"But it's basically a fresh game and season."

Three Things For A Ravens Win

Stop Joshua Cribbs: Whether on kickoff returns, where he's burned the Ravens for return days of 245 and 237 yards in the past, or the Wildcat offense, Cribbs is the Browns' main threat. The former Kent State quarterback can break a game open at any time.

Create Turnovers: The Ravens have only forced one turnover through two games, hardly characteristic of Baltimore's opportunistic defense. Last week, two sure interceptions were dropped by Ravens defenders. Baltimore has intercepted the Browns in 11 consecutive contests, totaling 18 picks during that span.