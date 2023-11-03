Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

Basics
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 82 or 229. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Compass Media Networks, Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)
History
The all-time series is tied, 3-3, with the Ravens holding a 2-1 edge in Baltimore. Their last meeting was in 2019, when the Ravens won a 30-16 decision in Seattle. Lamar Jackson ran for 126 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run after he memorably encouraged Head Coach John Harbaugh to go for it. Jackson enters this game with a 17-1 career record against the NFC as a starter.
Stakes
A victory would keep the Ravens (6-2) two wins ahead in the AFC North and tied for the best record in the AFC with the winner of Chiefs vs. Dolphins. Baltimore can win four consecutive games for the first time this season. A victory by the Seahawks (5-2) would be their third straight and would keep them atop the NFC West.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens contain Seattle's explosive wide receivers?
Seattle has one of the NFL's deepest receiving groups featuring DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. All of them have big-play ability and can turn short throws into explosive plays with their run-after-catch skills. Baltimore's starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens will be tested, and other defensive backs like Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone and Marcus Williams, if he returns from injury (hamstring), will be on high alert to cover ground and try to eliminate big plays.
What impact will playing at home again have?
After a challenging stretch that took them to London and Arizona over the past three weeks, the Ravens are beginning an important three-game homestand. They'll have three home games in 12 days for the first time in franchise history, and players and coaches want to take full advantage by stacking wins. Players talked this week about being thankful to get some sleep in their own bed, and we'll see if that translates to the field.
Will Lamar Jackson continue his mastery over NFC teams?
When asked about his 17-1 career record against NFC teams as a starter, Jackson wasn't trying to hear it.
It's an incredible success rate that Jackson has enjoyed against the NFC, but the Seahawks will put it to the test. They are a quality opponent, and under Head Coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have won 15 of their last 19 games that started at 10 a.m. Pacific time. They don't use traveling East as an excuse, and they've already won at Detroit and against the Giants in New Jersey this season. The Ravens will have to play well to improve Jackson's record to 18-1 against the NFC.
Players to Watch
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham has made it clear that his No. 1 goal is to win a Super Bowl. But he'd also like to break through with his first touchdown as a Raven and become more involved. The Ravens' passing offense is ranked No. 19 in the NFL, and one way to improve that would be for Beckham to have a stellar game. Baltimore could target him early trying to make that happen.
S Geno Stone
He leads the NFL with five interceptions and has picked off passes in three straight games. Geno Smith has thrown two interceptions twice this season, and he's an aggressive quarterback who likes to push the ball downfield. That could give Stone an opportunity to make another big play to spark Baltimore's defense.
RB Gus Edwards
Edwards has become the main cog in Baltimore's rushing attack and he's coming off a three-touchdown performance in Week 8. Gus "The Bus" is picking up steam and had 19 carries for a season-high 80 yards in Arizona. The Ravens could lean on Edwards again, especially in the fourth quarter if they're trying to protect a lead.