Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

It's an incredible success rate that Jackson has enjoyed against the NFC, but the Seahawks will put it to the test. They are a quality opponent, and under Head Coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have won 15 of their last 19 games that started at 10 a.m. Pacific time. They don't use traveling East as an excuse, and they've already won at Detroit and against the Giants in New Jersey this season. The Ravens will have to play well to improve Jackson's record to 18-1 against the NFC.

Players to Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has made it clear that his No. 1 goal is to win a Super Bowl. But he'd also like to break through with his first touchdown as a Raven and become more involved. The Ravens' passing offense is ranked No. 19 in the NFL, and one way to improve that would be for Beckham to have a stellar game. Baltimore could target him early trying to make that happen.

S Geno Stone

He leads the NFL with five interceptions and has picked off passes in three straight games. Geno Smith has thrown two interceptions twice this season, and he's an aggressive quarterback who likes to push the ball downfield. That could give Stone an opportunity to make another big play to spark Baltimore's defense.

RB Gus Edwards