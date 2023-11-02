How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Seahawks

After a trip out west, the Ravens return home to M&T Bank Stadium for the first of a three-game homestand against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, D.C.)
- National TV: CBS, Paramount+
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Check 506spots.com for live coverage maps (in red).
Stream
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans (in red).
- Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: Compass Media Networks
- Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.