Game Recap: Bears 23, Ravens 20 OT

Nov 17, 2013 at 10:20 AM
Left: WR Sammy Watkins; Center: RB Latavius Murray; Right: TE Nick Boyle
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The disappointment was evident inside the Ravens' locker room following Sunday's marathon game at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The Ravens fell to the Chicago Bears, 23-20, in overtime in arguably their most crushing loss of the season. A 38-yard field goal by Bears kicker Robbie Gould ended the game after a windy, muddy contest that took nearly five and a half hours to complete.

"There's a lot of anguish after a game like that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said to open his post-game press conference.

The loss put the Ravens playoff hopes in grim shape, as they fell to 4-6 on the season and 2.5 games behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North race.

"You can tell the frustration around the locker room," cornerback Jimmy Smith added. "Everyone knew we should have won this game. We felt that way, but they came out and made more plays."


The Ravens had their share of chances, specifically at the end of regulation when they could have won the game with a late touchdown. Trailing by three points, they drove 82 yards down to the Bears' 2-yard line with a minute left to play.

The Ravens had three tries to score from the 2-yard line but were unable to get the touchdown. Running back Ray Rice, who had his best game of the season, was stuffed twice at the line of scrimmage.

On third down, center Gino Gradkowski put a shotgun snap at quarterback Joe Flacco's feet, delaying the play from the start. Flacco picked up the snap and tossed a pass over the head of an open Torrey Smith in the end zone. The Ravens ended up settling for a field goal to force overtime.

"The ball got stuck in a little hole there, but that's no excuse," Gradkowski said. "We have to overcome all of that stuff."

Once the Ravens got into overtime, they had another chance to win the game or at least put points on the board. They opened overtime with the ball and took their first possession to Chicago's 46-yard line before a third down pass bounced off the hands of wide receiver Tandon Doss. Doss and quarterback Joe Flacco both thought he was held on the play.

"I came off the ball and as soon as I crossed his face he just grabbed me, but I just have to start making plays," Doss said.

The Bears took over possession on a punt and made the Ravens pay. Backup quarterback Josh McCown hit tight end Martellus Bennett on a 43-yard pass, which he completed over cornerback Lardarius Webb. The big play set up Gould's game-winning field goal.

"It's very frustrating man," Webb said. "I was there. He just made a big catch. The quarterback put it in a nice spot and I couldn't get to it, and he made a great play."

The game carried a similar tone to the Ravens' previous losses, as critical mistakes and missed opportunities doomed them. They started the game fast, jumping out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, but the Bears erased that lead after the two-hour weather delay and then the two teams went back and forth in the second half and extra period before the game-winning field goal.

"It sucks to drop a game like this," safety James Ihedigbo said. "This has been the Achilles heel all season, where we get to the close games and we have to make plays to win. So it is what it is."

No players pointed to the weather delay as the key in their loss Sunday, but some did acknowledge that it wiped away their early momentum. After the Ravens rattled off two early scores, the Bears quickly tied the score at 10-10 after play resumed.

"The delay always stops something," Rice said. "When you've got momentum and your juices are flowing, you want to keep going."

The Ravens also victimized themselves with costly turnovers.

Flacco had two interceptions on the day, including a pick-six the first half. On the interception return for touchdown, Flacco threw the ball right into the hands of defensive end David Bass, who avoided a chop block by Rice to pick off the pass.

Flacco then had another interception in the first half, as he lofted a pass over the middle of the field for tight end Dallas Clark that got picked off by linebacker Jonathan Bostic. The Bears then converted that turnover into a field goal just before halftime.

"It's frustrating because I felt like we had the opportunity to really let it go today and just explode on offense, and we just didn't do it," said Flacco, who finished the game 17-of-32 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The loss overshadowed improvements in areas that the Ravens have stressed in recent weeks. The offense started fast and finally found success in the running game, as Rice carried the ball 25 times for a season-high 131 yards and a touchdown.

On a sloppy field with wind gusts of more than 45 miles per hour, pounding the football with Rice was the best recipe for success on offense.

"We showed a lot of improvement – drastic improvement – in the run game today," Rice said. "That's something we've been criticized a lot on, so for us to go out there and do what we did in the run game, that's a positive."

The Ravens now return home for a critical three-game stretch against the Jets, Steelers and Vikings. Their playoff hopes are not dashed yet, but they are running out of time to make a run to get back in the division race or make a play for a wild-card spot.

"We got to win the next three at home," Ihedigbo said. "We have to. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was attending a gathering in Cleveland Sunday night when he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
news

Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens tight Eric Tomlinson was released, then re-signed to the practice squad, as Nick Boyle 'has a chance' to play this week.
news

What Mink Thinks: Every Team in the NFL Has a Flaw

In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens' flaws have been nitpicked. That's fair, but let's remember there's no blemish-free team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

The Steelers have won three straight to make their move in tightly-bunched division. Bengals fall prey to trap game and lose hold on first place. 
news

Late For Work 11/1: Resting Ravens Regain First Place in the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens as one of the top competitors at seasons' end. Is Bucs RB Ronald Jones II a target for the Ravens at the trade deadline? Ravens fans aren't combing through the league's wide receivers at the deadline. The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson more than ever.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
news

Late for Work 10/29: Ravens Can Improve Running Game Without Making a Trade

Are the Ravens more dangerous because of the loss to the Bengals? The case for and against each AFC North team winning the division. Should the Ravens try to trade for Allen Robinson?
news

Lamar Jackson's Made Great Strides, But the Work Doesn't Stop

The Ravens 'won't chase ghosts' during the bye week as they tweak their offense for the stretch run.
news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits Say Secondary Is 'Major Concern' for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is ranked the No. 1 quarterback under 25. Jackson and the Ravens' specialists get high marks in Jeff Zrebiec's midseason grades. Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to be linked to the Ravens.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising