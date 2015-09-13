Game Recap: Broncos 19, Ravens 13

The units went into the locker room combining for just 142 yards of total offense in the first half, which was the lowest in an NFL game since 2011. Neither offense scored a touchdown all game.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco seemed out of rhythm until the offense's final drive where it nearly drove for a game-winning touchdown. He finished 18-of-32 passing for 117 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Baltimore had just 173 yards from scrimmage in Marc Trestman's debut as offensive coordinator. It was the fewest total offensive yards for the Ravens since 2011.

The Ravens* *let opportunities slip through their fingers on both sides of the ball. Smith Sr. dropped the game-winning touchdown, and inside linebacker Daryl Smith also had a potential pick-six bounce off his hands.

Quote of the Day

"We have a lot to work on, obviously. That was a pretty poor showing." – Joe Flacco

Turning Point of the Game

After the Ravens defense had absolutely shut down Manning and the Broncos offense to open the second half, Denver cornerback Aqib Talib created his own offense. He picked off a Flacco pass intended for Smith Sr. and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown, giving the Broncos a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter.

Impact Plays