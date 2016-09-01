Game Recap: Ravens 23, Saints 14

Sep 01, 2016 at 03:33 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_GameRecap_news.jpg


It's just the preseason, but after a 5-11 campaign last year, the Ravens will gladly take a perfect preseason record heading into the 2016 regular season.

The Ravens beat the Saints, 23-14, in New Orleans to cap a 4-0 preseason slate.

Baltimore rested nearly all of its starters on offense and defense while the Saints trotted out starting quarterback Drew Brees and most of their starters on both sides of the ball.

Preseason Week 4: Ravens at Saints

The Ravens take on the Saints in week 4 of the 2016 preseason.

No Title
1 / 50
No Title
2 / 50
No Title
3 / 50
No Title
4 / 50
No Title
5 / 50
No Title
6 / 50
No Title
7 / 50
No Title
8 / 50
No Title
9 / 50
No Title
10 / 50
No Title
11 / 50
No Title
12 / 50
No Title
13 / 50
No Title
14 / 50
No Title
15 / 50
No Title
16 / 50
No Title
17 / 50
No Title
18 / 50
No Title
19 / 50
No Title
20 / 50
No Title
21 / 50
No Title
22 / 50
No Title
23 / 50
No Title
24 / 50
No Title
25 / 50
No Title
26 / 50
No Title
27 / 50
No Title
28 / 50
No Title
29 / 50
No Title
30 / 50
No Title
31 / 50
No Title
32 / 50
No Title
33 / 50
No Title
34 / 50
No Title
35 / 50
No Title
36 / 50
No Title
37 / 50
No Title
38 / 50
No Title
39 / 50
No Title
40 / 50
No Title
41 / 50
No Title
42 / 50
No Title
43 / 50
No Title
44 / 50
No Title
45 / 50
No Title
46 / 50
No Title
47 / 50
No Title
48 / 50
No Title
49 / 50
No Title
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Ravens trailed, 6-0, at the end of the first quarter, but the second- and third-team units once again dominated the men opposite them.

The biggest story of the night – the NFL debut of wide receiver Breshad Perriman – was another positive. Perriman caught two passes for 25 yards on the first two plays of the game and was pulled in good health by halftime.

Undrafted rookie bubble players, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Victor Ochi, both made impact plays, making their case for spots on the 53-man roster. The Ravens will now go to work trimming their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Impact Plays

  • Pierce manhandled Saints offensive lineman Marcus Henry and blew up quarterback Luke McCown. Not only did he get the sack, but he also forced a fumble and corralled it in the end zone. The sacks/strip/touchdown recovery is quite a rare play and exactly what makes an undrafted rookie stand out. The touchdown gave the Ravens a 13-6 lead in the second quarter.
  • The Ravens attempted two long bombs to rookie fourth-round pick Chris Moore. Both fell incomplete, as he got his hands on one but it was knocked away and the other was thrown too deep. Baltimore clearly wants to get their big-play threat some chances.
  • Ochi once again made his impact felt, coming off the edge to get a sack/strip in the third quarter and help halt a mounting Saints drive around midfield.
  • Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson juked a Saints defender and scrambled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown on third down, giving the Ravens a 23-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson finished the game 18-for-24 for 181 yards. He added 21 yards on the ground.
  • The Ravens defense put up a goal-line stand in the final three minutes of the game, but rookie defensive tackle Willie Henry was flagged for roughing the passer, giving the Saints a free first down. They punched it into the end zone on the next play.

Standout Performer

DT Michael Pierce
The undrafted rookie's sacks/strip/touchdown recovery broke the game open. Pierce also notched another sack in the fourth quarter, but it was called back due to a defensive holding penalty. Pierce has been impressive in practice and the preseason, and could earn a spot on the 53-man roster, especially if the ankle injury defensive tackle Carl Davis suffered Thursday night is serious. Head Coach John Harbaugh only said after the game that the injury is not season ending.

On The Horizon
The Ravens will open the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee
news

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Having Groin Surgery, Back in September

Instead of waiting for his groin injury to recover, first-round pick Rashod Bateman will have surgery.
news

News & Notes: Armed With Confidence, Anthony Averett Is Waiting for His Turn

Josh Oliver is 'intriguing' to his coach. Rookie Ben Mason's biggest adjustment is the NFL level of physicality. Anthony Levine Sr. provides leadership as one of the longest-tenured players.
news

Rashod Bateman Will Be Sidelined 'A Number of Weeks' 

Anthony Averett is biding his time, confidence in his abilities. Anthony Levine Sr. provides leadership as one of the longest-tenured players. Preseason games will settle the tight end battle.
news

Mailbag: How Is Alejandro Villanueva Looking in Ravens Offense?

Who is standing out in the competition for the No. 3 tight end? Any word on Nick Boyle's return? How could Tylan Wallace fit into the offense?
news

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards Are Both First-Teamers for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins isn't the only Ravens running back with big goals this season. Gus Edwards said he wants to roll for 1,000 rushing yards.
news

Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both No. 1s and Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker.
news

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Lamar Jackson is getting up to speed and re-establishing his connection with Mark Andrews. Tylan Wallace has a busy day. Tyus Bowser gets in on the sack action.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Practice Report: Jimmy Smith Carted Off, Plus More Absences

Justin Houston made his return but it was short-lived. Three wide receivers are still out. Gus Edwards is back on the field and looking good. Without DeShon Elliott (illness), Geno Stone and rookie Brandon Stephens get more reps.
news

Gus Edwards Returns to Practice From COVID-19 List

After missing seven practices, running back Gus Edwards is back on the field with his teammates.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising