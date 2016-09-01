Game Recap: Ravens 23, Saints 14

DT Michael Pierce

The undrafted rookie's sacks/strip/touchdown recovery broke the game open. Pierce also notched another sack in the fourth quarter, but it was called back due to a defensive holding penalty. Pierce has been impressive in practice and the preseason, and could earn a spot on the 53-man roster, especially if the ankle injury defensive tackle Carl Davis suffered Thursday night is serious. Head Coach John Harbaugh only said after the game that the injury is not season ending.