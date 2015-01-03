Game Recap: Ravens 30, Steelers 17





Once again, there weren't many believers in the Ravens' corner entering the playoffs.

Being doubted, facing adversity is nothing new for this team, however.

The Ravens went into Pittsburgh and knocked out the AFC North champions,* *30-17, in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

It's the first time Baltimore has beaten Pittsburgh in the postseason, dating back to the Baltimore Colts days. It avenged a 20-point loss in Heinz Field earlier this season.

"This is a very special victory for us, not just because it's a playoff win," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But because of who it comes against, which is our most respected rival."

The Ravens will now travel to top-seeded New England for the divisional round next Saturday. Baltimore has won at least one playoff game in six of the past seven years.

The Ravens offense, which struggled down the stretch of the regular season, came alive under cool playoff quarterback Joe Flacco, the man with the most road playoff wins in NFL history. He added one more to his docket.

The defense, which had given up six touchdowns to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in their last meeting, sacked him five times and picked him off twice.

As usual in this rivalry, and on par with the adversity of the season, it didn't come as easy as the final score looks.

Baltimore led for most of the game, but coughed the ball up leading by 11 points when running back Justin Forsett ran into his own man. The Steelers scored a touchdown just two plays later, cutting Baltimore's lead to five.

It looked like it could be the beginning of yet another playoff meltdown in Pittsburgh. The tide turned earlier this year on a fumble by running back Lorenzo Taliaferro.

But not this time. This time, the Ravens stepped up. Once again, they answered the call.

"Joe driving and getting points on the next drive was huge. It changed the game," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "We stuck together and good things happened for us."