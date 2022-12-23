Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Falcons

In a Saturday afternoon interconference matchup, the Ravens (9-5) host the Falcons (5-9) in Week 16.
History
The Ravens lead the all-time series, 4-2, and have won both games played in Baltimore. Their last meeting was in 2018, when the Ravens prevailed, 26-16, in Atlanta. Starting his first road game in his rookie season, Lamar Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and ran for 75 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards led the rushing attack with 82 yards on 21 carries, while Justin Tucker kicked four field goals.
Stakes
Baltimore enters Week 16 a game behind Cincinnati (10-4) in the AFC North, but the Ravens still control their fate. If they win their final three games, the Ravens win the division. There are also 10 different scenarios in which the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16. The Falcons can keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory, trailing the Buccaneers (6-8) by just one game in the NFC South, where every team is below .500. A loss would potentially eliminate Atlanta from playoff contention.
Key Storylines
Can Baltimore jumpstart its offense?
The Ravens are the NFL's lowest-scoring team over the last three weeks, averaging just 9.7 points per game. They have missed Lamar Jackson (knee), who could miss his third straight game against Atlanta, and their red zone offense has been a major issue, ranked 29th in the league. The loss of wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot), who was placed on injured reserve during the week, creates another challenge. Until the Ravens can produce more points, every game will be a struggle regardless of the opponent.
Will Baltimore's defense rattle a rookie quarterback?
Desmond Ridder will make just the second start of his career, and he wasn't overly impressive in Week 15, throwing for just 97 yards while being sacked four times against the Saints. Atlanta is likely to rely on its strong running game led by Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, hoping to keep Ridder away from obvious passing situations. However, since Roquan Smith joined the Ravens in Week 9, they have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the league (69.7). If Baltimore contains Atlanta's running attack, it will put even more pressure on Ridder to make plays.
How much will the frigid conditions impact the game?
It's expected to be the Ravens' coldest game of the season, with gametime temperatures in the teens. The frigid conditions could make ballhandling, the passing game, and the kicking game more challenging. Baltimore's defense has been opportunistic this season, leading the AFC in takeaways with 23. If the Ravens win the turnover battle in frosty conditions, it could go a long way toward helping them win.
Top Matchup
RB J.K. Dobbins vs. ILB Rashaan Evans
Dobbins is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and is running with superb vision and patience, masterfully picking holes created by Baltimore's blockers. Evans is third in the NFL in tackles (144), a former first-round pick by Tennessee in 2018 who is playing his best football after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. Whenever Dobbins probes for a hole against the Falcons, Evans will look to plug it.