Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Falcons

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore jumpstart its offense?

The Ravens are the NFL's lowest-scoring team over the last three weeks, averaging just 9.7 points per game. They have missed Lamar Jackson (knee), who could miss his third straight game against Atlanta, and their red zone offense has been a major issue, ranked 29th in the league. The loss of wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot), who was placed on injured reserve during the week, creates another challenge. Until the Ravens can produce more points, every game will be a struggle regardless of the opponent.

Will Baltimore's defense rattle a rookie quarterback?

Desmond Ridder will make just the second start of his career, and he wasn't overly impressive in Week 15, throwing for just 97 yards while being sacked four times against the Saints. Atlanta is likely to rely on its strong running game led by Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, hoping to keep Ridder away from obvious passing situations. However, since Roquan Smith joined the Ravens in Week 9, they have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the league (69.7). If Baltimore contains Atlanta's running attack, it will put even more pressure on Ridder to make plays.

How much will the frigid conditions impact the game?