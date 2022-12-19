How the Ravens Can Clinch a Playoff Spot

The Jets host the Jaguars, who have won two straight over the Titans and Cowboys, on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won six straight and passed the Ravens in the AFC North title race, at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight, host the Packers (5-8) on Christmas.

If the Ravens win and the Jets and Patriots lose, only seven teams (or fewer) will be capable of finishing with 10 or more wins this season. Baltimore will have already met the threshold and seven teams make the playoffs. It seems like 10 will be the magic number.

So if Baltimore gets to 10 wins, and the Jets and Patriots both drop one of their remaining three games, the Ravens will make the playoffs. There are other combinations if the Jets and Patriots both win out, as the Dolphins and Chargers, who both sit at 8-6, could also stumble down the stretch. There are also ways in which Baltimore could get to 10 win and not reach the playoffs.

Jets' remaining schedule:

vs. Jaguars (6-8)

at Seahawks (7-7)

at Dolphins (8-6)

Patriots' remaining schedule:

vs. Bengals (10-4)

vs. Dolphins (8-6)

at Bills (11-3)

Dolphins' remaining schedule:

vs. Packers (5-8)

at Patriots (7-7)

at Jets (7-7)

Ravens' remaining schedule:

vs. Falcons (5-9)

vs. Steelers (6-8)

at Bengals (10-4)

If the Ravens win their next two games, they will at worst play for the AFC North division title in Week 18 in Cincinnati. If the Ravens win their next two and the Bengals lose their next two (at Patriots, vs. Bills), Baltimore will have already locked up the AFC North crown heading into the regular-season finale because it will own the divisional record tiebreaker.