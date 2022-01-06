Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

The Ravens are wearing a "new" uniform combination for the first time this season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore is breaking out the black jerseys and white pants against the AFC North rival, in a game the Ravens must win to have any chance of squeaking into the playoffs.
The Ravens have worn every other uniform combination this season (except for the purple/gold that was donned just once in team history).
Baltimore is 7-5 (.583) all-time wearing the black jersey and white pants.