Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Color Rush Unis for Packers

Looking for an upset win over the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens will break out their undefeated "Color Rush" uniforms to try to pull it off.
Baltimore will wear the all-purple and gold look for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens are 4-0 all-time in the combination with the last time wearing it being in 2019 when Baltimore routed the Los Angeles Rams, 45-6, on Monday Night Football. Baltimore has outscored its opponents, 147-30, while in "Color Rush."
Introduced in 2016, the Ravens' Color Rush jerseys have gold numbers with white trim.
As far as which jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear …