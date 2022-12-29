Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

Dec 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens are going back to all-black for their Week 17 "Sunday Night Football" game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore wore the all-black uniforms against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 19-17 Week 5 victory. Now the Ravens will go back to it, looking to score a win that puts them one step closer to winning the AFC North.

The Ravens have an all-time record of 18-5 in all-black, which is their second-best winning percentage of any uniform. Only the 3-0 record in the black jersey and purple pants (which they wore last week against the Falcons) is better.

