Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

Baltimore wore the all-black uniforms against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 19-17 Week 5 victory. Now the Ravens will go back to it, looking to score a win that puts them one step closer to winning the AFC North.

The Ravens have an all-time record of 18-5 in all-black, which is their second-best winning percentage of any uniform. Only the 3-0 record in the black jersey and purple pants (which they wore last week against the Falcons) is better.