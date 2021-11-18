Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Nov 18, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111721 Week 11 Threads
Graphic by Dave Heringer

The Ravens don't wear it often, but when they do, they typically win.

Needing a bounce-back performance, Baltimore is breaking out its white jersey with purple pants combination for the Week 11 game in Chicago.

The Ravens have an all-time record of 10-3 in that uniform. It's the highest winning percentage (.769) of any uni combination the team has other

Baltimore also wore its white jersey/purple pants for the Week 4 game in Denver, which was one of the Ravens' strongest all-around games of the season with a 23-7 victory.

As for which jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear this week, it's up to you!

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Remains Out With Illness

Breaking the huddle faster is a priority for the offense. Bradley Bozeman says the offensive line wants to protect Lamar Jackson so he can be 'Lamarvelous'. Return of Patrick Mekari would be a major lift. Wink Martindale says Justin Ellis has been a 'stud'.
news

Greg Roman on How the Ravens Plan to Beat Blitzes

After Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were blitzed relentlessly by the Dolphins, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman talked about what needs to change to handle it better.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work 11/18: Ronnie Stanley Is 'Really Confident' He Can Come Back From Ankle Injury

Excluding Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey is predicted to be the Ravens' MVP in the second half of the season. Jackson is one of the leaders of the quarterback evolution. Dolphins' Xavien Howard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Ravens.
news

Justin Houston Isn't Satisfied After 100-Sack Milestone … And Neither Is His Son

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston hit 100 sacks in Miami, but he isn't pleased with his play this season and his son wants more.
news

News & Notes: Odafe Oweh Doesn't Believe in the Rookie Wall

Facing Lamar Jackson in practice could help Ravens prepare for Justin Fields. John Harbaugh did not rule out Le'Veon Bell returning. The Bears may blitz frequently after watching Miami's success.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sent Home With Sickness

Center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home with a sickness. Latavius Murray is practicing for the first time since his ankle injury in Week 6.
news

Mailbag: How Will Greg Roman Adjust After Ugly Miami Game?

How can the offense get to the line faster? What's the problem with the offensive line and how can it improve? Will the Ravens add a defensive lineman after the Derek Wolfe loss?
news

Ravens Sign Defensive Tackle To Practice Squad

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack has joined Baltimore's practice squad, adding depth with Derek Wolfe out for the season and Brandon Williams dealing with a shoulder injury. 
news

Late for Work 11/17: Ravens Have Earned Trust in Topsy-Turvy NFL

Do Ravens' Defensive Issues Dampen Optimism About Team Going Forward? Ravens midseason superlatives.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain Consensus Top-10 Team

The Ravens tumbled after their 22-10 loss in Miami, but they're still very much in the hunt.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising