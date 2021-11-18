Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

The Ravens don't wear it often, but when they do, they typically win.
Needing a bounce-back performance, Baltimore is breaking out its white jersey with purple pants combination for the Week 11 game in Chicago.
The Ravens have an all-time record of 10-3 in that uniform. It's the highest winning percentage (.769) of any uni combination the team has other
Baltimore also wore its white jersey/purple pants for the Week 4 game in Denver, which was one of the Ravens' strongest all-around games of the season with a 23-7 victory.
As for which jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear this week, it's up to you!