Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Lucky Uniforms vs. New England

Sep 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 3 Uniform Graphic Website (1)

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys for the first time this season in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Baltimore will have its white jerseys and black pants for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

While the Ravens have just a 33-52 record in the white/black uniform combination, it's been a good one versus the Patriots.

The Ravens have beaten the Patriots four times in their series history. On two of those occasions (both times in the playoffs), Baltimore has worn the white jersey with black pants – 2012 AFC Championship and 2009 Wild-Card playoffs.

Baltimore wore its purple jersey and white pants for each of the first two games of the 2022 season.

