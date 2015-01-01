Gary Kubiak: Marshal Yanda Could Even Play Quarterback





"I've been fortunate to be around some really good linemen, [but] this is as good as I've ever been around," Kubiak said. "He's an amazing player. His attention to detail, his commitment to the football team and what he does is as good as I've ever been around."

Yanda isn't one to talk up himself, and he downplayed the praise from his offensive coordinator.

"I appreciate it, that's for sure," Yanda said. "But right now you're worried about playing well, practicing and getting ready for the Steelers. There will be time to reflect back on the season after the season is over. I'm just worried about playing on Saturday."

Yanda could be on the move again in the wild-card matchup with the Steelers. Monroe is still dealing with an ankle injury, meaning the Ravens could with rookies James Hurst and John Urschel at left tackle and right guard, respectively.

The lineup worked against the Browns last week, and Urschel credited Yanda for that.

"He's the rock of our offensive line," Urschel said. "Marshal Yanda makes it easy. Let me tell you, that's a real lineman. He knows how to get it done."

Yanda's talent and work ethic are only pieces of the equation. He's shown a willingness throughout his career to play wherever the Ravens need him. He started all 16 games at right tackle in 2010 before anchoring at guard.

Now he's back on the edge and will have to keep a fierce Pittsburgh front out of the backfield and away from quarterback Joe Flacco.