Gary Kubiak Responds To Head Coaching Interest

Dec 31, 2014 at 08:28 AM
It didn't take long for Gary Kubiak's name to start circulating once five NFL head coaching jobs became available.

The New York Jets and Chicago Bears are both reportedly interested in talking with Kubiak about their open positions, but the Ravens offensive coordinator told Head Coach John Harbaugh that he's not interested in interviewing while the Ravens are in the playoffs. 


"I said, 'John if anybody wants to talk to talk to me, just tell them no. I'm a busy man right now. I've got a lot to do,'" Kubiak told reporters. "I think it's always flattering as a coach to be mentioned by any organization in football. But my total focus is on our football game, what we're doing, and trying to enjoy what I'm doing right now."

Kubiak was the head coach of the Houston Texans for eight seasons before coming to Baltimore, and he has a stellar track record throughout his coaching career. He turned the Texans into a perennial playoff contender during his time in Houston, and he quickly rejuvenated the Ravens offense this year.

The Ravens set franchise single-season record for points scored (409) and total yards (5,838), and quarterback Joe Flacco had the best regular season of his career under Kubiak.

Kubiak did not say whether he will consider head-coaching vacancies after the Ravens' playoff run.

For now, he is focused on building upon his offense's success starting Saturday night in Pittsburgh before he considers any other possibilities.

 "I don't think about those things. I've been through it. I had my turn. And I'm really enjoying what I'm doing," Kubiak said. "I don't think about what's next. I want to enjoy what's right now, and that's this organization, this football team and these playoffs. I haven't been there in a couple years, so I'm really enjoying what I'm doing and I just want to stay focused on that.

"That's been my message to John, and my message to myself since I came here. So I'm going to stick with that."

