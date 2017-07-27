Genius John Urschel Explains His Decision To Retire From NFL





Ravens center and resident genius mathematician John Urschel is retiring from the NFL after three seasons.

Urschel, 26, participated in all the team's offseason camps, but did not report for the start of training camp Wednesday.

Urschel said he wants privacy at this time, but released a statement hours after informing Head Coach John Harbaugh of his decision Thursday morning:

"Thank you to everyone for the kind words today. It wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it was the right one for me. I'm extremely grateful to the Ravens, and blessed to have been able to play the game I love at the highest level. It is a great game. There are some games – like the playoff game at Pittsburgh – that I will never forget.