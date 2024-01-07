Three Ravens Leave Finale With Injuries, But All Expected Back for Playoffs

Jan 06, 2024
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Geno Injury
Nick Wass/AP Photo

Three Ravens players left Saturday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers early, but none are considered serious.

Safety Geno Stone left with a knee injury, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh suffered an ankle injury early in the game, and defensive end Brent Urban left late to be evaluated for a concussion.

"I think it looks we got through [the game] OK," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Some of them looked a little tough. Right now, it looks like we would have all those guys back for the playoff week for the Divisional game."

Stone leads the AFC with seven interceptions and has been a key player in the safety rotation with Kyle Hamilton (inactive) and Marcus Williams.

Andrew Adams, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, replaced Stone in the defense.

Stone played in all 16 games and started 10. He's made 68 tackles and broken up nine passes to go with his seven picks.

Oweh is another important player in the outside linebacker rotation as a strong run defender who has also tied his career-high with 5.0 sacks. Brent Urban is also a key veteran on the defensive line.

