Geno Stone Makes the Best Play of His Career, Gets Trolled By Teammates

Geno Stone's interception of Joe Burrow at the goal line changed Sunday's game, but it hasn't saved him from some ribbing in the locker room.

The Bengals were threatening to take the lead on the opening drive of the second half. Instead, Stone leapt in front of Tee Higgins and returned the pick 36 yards. Four plays later, the Ravens scored a touchdown to open a 10-point lead.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh presented Stone with a game ball. Frankly, it was the biggest play of Stone's four-year career to this point.

"It means a lot to me," Stone said. "It means a lot that these coaches trust me and put me in the position to be where I am right now. I've got a lot of trust in my guys, and my guys have got a lot of trust in me. So, I'm just happy I was out there and able to make the plays I could for this team and help them win."

It didn't take long, however, for Stone's teammates to start giving him a hard time. That's how it works on an NFL team with as much chemistry as the Ravens.