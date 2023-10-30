Unheralded Ravens Defenders Make Game-Changing Plays

The Ravens defense surrendered a touchdown to the Cardinals on their opening drive, gave up more yards (310) than it would have liked, and yielded a pair of late touchdowns that made for a tighter-than-necessary finish.

But it was two fourth-down stops that kept the Cardinals' early momentum at bay and two interceptions that turned the tide.

When the Cardinals scored a touchdown on their opening drive, it was just the seventh touchdown the Ravens defense had given up this season and snapped a 16-game streak of not allowing an opening drive touchdown. It was a shocker.

Behind a strong and persistent rushing game, Arizona marched back down the field and were beyond midfield when they went for it on fourth-and-1. Pierce batted down the pass at the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs to keep it a 7-7 game.

After Justin Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal, the Cardinals were again on the brink of scoring range when they went for it on fourth down. This time, Pierce stuffed running back Emari Demercado for no gain with a massive hit.