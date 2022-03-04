Georgia's Defensive Line Prospects Could Interest Ravens

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes this draft sets up nicely for the Ravens' needs. If they want to go offensive line with their first pick, the Ravens should be able to get a good one at No. 14. However, they are expected to address the defensive line at some point and could turn to Georgia when they do.

"You look at the defense upfront, get more athletic up there and get some more guys to kind of augment what they have, I think it's a good draft," Jeremiah said. "You could go to Georgia and find a couple of them. Jordan Davis is the big man that a lot of people know about and he's massive. Devonte Wyatt is the more explosive, dynamic player. He's going to fly out here, so he'll create a little bit of buzz for himself at the combine. That gives you a little bit more of an interior rush, get him on an edge and let him go. Those are two pretty good options right there."