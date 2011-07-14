Going The Long Way

I just fell in love with the game of football."

'I WAS HOOKED, MAN'

Rosburg was an All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, but didn't have a future as a player.

He knew he wanted to coach, but lacked the know-how, he says, to leap into a college coaching position. His path would have to start at the high school level.

Rosburg used his bachelor's degree in social science education to get a job three blocks away from his college campus at a small Christian Brothers high school, Fargo Shanley. During the day, Rosburg would teach history, political science, sociology and economics. At night, he would drape a whistle around his neck and serve as the football team's assistant coach handling the defense.

"The teaching was real challenging," Rosburg said. "Anytime you're teaching right out of the box, it's not easy."

There were many late nights formulating not only game plans, but five different lesson plans too. Rosburg was grinding, but at the same time learning. He believes his teaching has given him an advantage over other coaches.

"Coaching is teaching," he said. "When you're standing in front of a senior economics class and it's May 30 and they want to graduate and get out of there, you better find a way of making it interesting so they can soak it up. I learned how to run a classroom and teach."

During summers off, Rosburg did everything he could to soak up more football. He worked at regional youth football camps, teaching high school kids by day and picking the minds of college coaches by night.

At one camp, he coached alongside future NFL head coach Steve Mariucci, NFL defensive coordinator Hank Bullough and Big 10 coordinators from Michigan State and Nebraska.

! I was hooked, man. Listening to football, not just Xs and Os, but the way they coached. I loved it. —Jerry Rosburg

"Here I am hanging around with these NFL and big-time college football coaches," Rosburg said. "I was hooked, man. Listening to football, not just Xs and Os, but the way they coached. I loved it."

Rosburg got his first college coaching job working for his former North Dakota State coach, Jim Driscoll, as a graduate assistant at Northern Michigan in 1981. Driscoll saw a "great technical coach" and a "very, very good teacher."

Five years later, Rosburg was the team's defensive coordinator.

Rosburg continued to teach at the camps and while working at one at the University of Michigan, he roomed with another young, smart, passionate coach, who was there working alongside his father.

His name was **John Harbaugh**.

"I immediately had a lot of respect for him; he was really smart, really detailed," Harbaugh said of Rosburg. "Jerry hasn't changed a whole lot."

'OLD FRIENDS'

Rosburg and Harbaugh quickly became good friends, so much so that Harbaugh helped launch Rosburg's special teams career.

After leaving for a job at Pittsburgh, Harbaugh campaigned for Rosburg to be his successor at Western Michigan. For the first time in his career, Rosburg was in charge of the entire special teams unit.

After Rosburg spent four years there, Harbaugh helped bring him on board at the University of Cincinnati.

Rosburg remembers sitting around a table with the rest of the coaching staff as some of the non-positional jobs were being divvied up. Nobody wanted to take special teams except for Rosburg and Harbaugh.

"That's how John and I ended up coaching special teams together, because he and I jumped in and took the opportunity," Rosburg said. "We volunteered. … It was something else I could do, something else I could learn."

The two worked hand-in-hand for four years, forming a close bond on and off the field.

Rosburg and his wife, Sherry, married about a year after Harbaugh and his wife, Ingrid, tied the knot. The two couples hung out regularly and share fond memories going out for pizza after Cincinnati games. Now each with families, Rosburg and Harbaugh have grown closer talking about the joys and trials of raising children, religion and other issues in life.

"You always have different relationships and they're always growing," Harbaugh said. "Jerry is one of the older relationships. There's a saying about old friends."

'HE'S UBER METICULOUS'