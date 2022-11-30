News & Notes: Greg Roman Contacted by Stanford About Head Coach Opening

Roman served on Stanford's staff for two years (2009-2010) as Tight Ends & Offensive Tackles Coach under Jim Harbaugh before they departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Roman has been on Baltimore's staff since 2017 and became offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Ravens went 14-2 during Roman's first season as coordinator and set the NFL single-season team rushing record (3,216 yards). Roman was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press following that season, and Baltimore also had the league's top rushing attack in 2020.

Stanford is looking to replace longtime Head Coach David Shaw, who resigned over the weekend after 12 seasons. Harbaugh did not speculate on how the Ravens' staff would adjust if Roman accepted the Stanford job.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Harbaugh said. "I think we're pretty far from that at this point."

David Ojabo Is Learning and 'Getting Close'

Second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo was cleared to practice on Nov. 2, but has yet to make his Ravens game debut.

Baltimore is deep at outside linebacker with Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and Jason Pierre-Paul in the rotation. There is no reason to rush Ojabo, who continues trending in the right direction after tearing Achilles in March and missing all of training camp.

"He's doing well," Harbaugh said. "He's only been practicing for what – four weeks now? He's learning, and he's kind of getting in shape and all that, but I talked to him today. We had a good talk, just kind of back and forth during practice, and he's getting close. It's not so much a special teams thing as it is just a numbers thing right now at his position. He'll be out there when the time comes, and I think he'll do well when he gets out there."

Jerry Rosburg Will Face His Former Team in Sunday's Matchup

Harbaugh and Broncos Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg will have mixed emotions coaching against each other on Sunday. Rosburg is one of Harbaugh's closest friends and spent 11 seasons (2008-18) on Harbaugh's staff as Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator.

Rosburg was lured out of retirement early this season by first-year Broncos Head Coach Daniel Hackett and he has leaned on Rosburg's experience.

"Jerry has been absolutely unbelievable," Hackett said during a Wednesday telephone interview. "I hired him after the second game. I felt like I needed a little more assistance with the different game management aspects. He's been nothing but unbelievable for our staff, his experience, communication skills, his ability to present. He's with me on the phone at all times, continually working to help me and guide me, put me through different situations through the week, and help me through the game."

Harbaugh said it will feel strange seeing Rosburg coaching against the Ravens.

"I'll try to avoid him. I can't see him in the orange and blue," Harbaugh said. "That will be hard, but obviously a lot of respect for Jerry. He's filling a valuable role over there for those guys [and] doing a great job. Once a Raven, always a Raven."

Broderick Washington Is Happy for Brandon Williams, But Wishes He Had Picked Another Team

Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington became close friends with Brandon Williams when they were Ravens teammates. Washington was happy to see Williams join the Chiefs this week, but now Williams is with an AFC rival.

"I'm going to start off by saying I'm very happy for him, Big Baby, that's my dog," Washington said. "I hate that he went to the Chiefs. But I'm happy he's back out there competing."

Williams spent nine seasons with the Ravens and took his time making his next move. Washington said he wasn't sure if Williams considered retiring.