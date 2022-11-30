News & Notes: Greg Roman Contacted by Stanford About Head Coach Opening

Nov 30, 2022 at 06:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

113022-Roman

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has been contacted by Stanford regarding its head coaching vacancy.

"Greg talked to me, said there's been some contact there," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think it's very preliminary right now. We have really great coaches, they're going to have opportunities. We try to encourage that and support that any way we can."

Roman served on Stanford's staff for two years (2009-2010) as Tight Ends & Offensive Tackles Coach under Jim Harbaugh before they departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Roman has been on Baltimore's staff since 2017 and became offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Ravens went 14-2 during Roman's first season as coordinator and set the NFL single-season team rushing record (3,216 yards). Roman was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press following that season, and Baltimore also had the league's top rushing attack in 2020.

Stanford is looking to replace longtime Head Coach David Shaw, who resigned over the weekend after 12 seasons. Harbaugh did not speculate on how the Ravens' staff would adjust if Roman accepted the Stanford job.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Harbaugh said. "I think we're pretty far from that at this point."

David Ojabo Is Learning and 'Getting Close'

Second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo was cleared to practice on Nov. 2, but has yet to make his Ravens game debut.

Baltimore is deep at outside linebacker with Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and Jason Pierre-Paul in the rotation. There is no reason to rush Ojabo, who continues trending in the right direction after tearing Achilles in March and missing all of training camp.

"He's doing well," Harbaugh said. "He's only been practicing for what – four weeks now? He's learning, and he's kind of getting in shape and all that, but I talked to him today. We had a good talk, just kind of back and forth during practice, and he's getting close. It's not so much a special teams thing as it is just a numbers thing right now at his position. He'll be out there when the time comes, and I think he'll do well when he gets out there."

Jerry Rosburg Will Face His Former Team in Sunday's Matchup

Harbaugh and Broncos Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg will have mixed emotions coaching against each other on Sunday. Rosburg is one of Harbaugh's closest friends and spent 11 seasons (2008-18) on Harbaugh's staff as Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator.

Rosburg was lured out of retirement early this season by first-year Broncos Head Coach Daniel Hackett and he has leaned on Rosburg's experience.

"Jerry has been absolutely unbelievable," Hackett said during a Wednesday telephone interview. "I hired him after the second game. I felt like I needed a little more assistance with the different game management aspects. He's been nothing but unbelievable for our staff, his experience, communication skills, his ability to present. He's with me on the phone at all times, continually working to help me and guide me, put me through different situations through the week, and help me through the game."

Harbaugh said it will feel strange seeing Rosburg coaching against the Ravens.

"I'll try to avoid him. I can't see him in the orange and blue," Harbaugh said. "That will be hard, but obviously a lot of respect for Jerry. He's filling a valuable role over there for those guys [and] doing a great job. Once a Raven, always a Raven."

Broderick Washington Is Happy for Brandon Williams, But Wishes He Had Picked Another Team

Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington became close friends with Brandon Williams when they were Ravens teammates. Washington was happy to see Williams join the Chiefs this week, but now Williams is with an AFC rival.

"I'm going to start off by saying I'm very happy for him, Big Baby, that's my dog," Washington said. "I hate that he went to the Chiefs. But I'm happy he's back out there competing."

Williams spent nine seasons with the Ravens and took his time making his next move. Washington said he wasn't sure if Williams considered retiring.

"I remember him saying that if a good opportunity came up he would take it," Washington said. "It looks like he lost some weight, leaned up a little bit. I ain't got to block him."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Offensive Play Call Operation 'Needed to Be Faster'

The Ravens considered burning more time off the clock before Josh Oliver's touchdown. DeSean Jackson made a huge impact playing just 10 snaps.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards Feels He's 'Made a Lot of Progress'

Pat Mekari is ready to step in, but he won't be the only one. John Harbaugh says Michigan-Ohio State is college football's best rivalry.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton Considered Day-to-Day

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is like 'Alvin Kamara but faster.' Calais Campbell has 98 career sacks and could get No. 100 against his former team. Devin Duvernay remains ready despite fewer touches in recent weeks.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Injuries 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Coaches want to get Devin Duvernay the ball more. Ravens hopeful Gus Edwards can return this week. Rashod Bateman's surgery sets up well for a good recovery.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Play After Missing Practice With Illness

Marcus Peters will benefit from having the bye week to rest his knee. The Ravens will face former center Bradley Bozeman on Sunday.

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Is Making Progress and 'Seeing the Bigger Picture'

David Ojabo says he's ready to play. Greg Roman talks about the importance of running the football and what Gus Edwards could add. Mike Macdonald likes what Kyle Hamilton brings playing nickel. Josh Oliver has earned a bigger role with rapid improvement.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield Rivalry Has Taken a Different Turn

Rookie linebacker David Ojabo could make his debut against Carolina. Roquon Smith has fit in perfectly and is focused on this year. The Ravens liked Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore in the 2018 draft

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Mark Andrews Sounds 'Very Positive' About His Progress

The Ravens are preparing for a familiar opponent in Baker Mayfield. John Harbaugh said Tyus Bowser looked very comfortable in his season debut. Tyler Linderbaum is playing well, but not resting on his laurels.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards and Others Expected Back After Bye

Jason Pierre-Paul played sparingly against the Saints due to tweaking his ankle. Marcus Williams is on schedule to return 'sometime in December.'

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Says He's Feeling Good, Feeling Confident'

Calais Campbell reportedly missed Week 8 with an infection that required surgery. Alvin Kamara's versatility makes him difficult to contain. John Harbaugh says rookie linebacker Josh Ross is making progress. The Ravens have spent extra time preparing for crowd noise in New Orleans.

news

News & Notes: Mike Macdonald on Roquan Smith: 'Expect Him to Be Out There'

Greg Roman doesn't 'sugarcoat' loss of Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald smiles when asked about opponents holding Odafe Oweh. Coaches will keep eye on Devin Duvernay's workload.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising