Longtime Raven Brandon Williams Reportedly Agrees With Chiefs

A third-round pick for the Ravens in 2013 out of Missouri Southern, Williams was a defensive mainstay during his tenure with the Ravens as a run-stuffing tackle who made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He had 323 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries during his 123 games with Baltimore.

Williams was not re-signed after last season when he had 35 tackles, four forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in 13 games. The Ravens addressed their defensive line during the offseason by re-signing Calais Campbell, signing Brent Urban and Michael Pierce in free agency, and drafting defensive tackle Travis Jones in the third round.

Joining the Chiefs will reunite the 33-year-old Williams, a Missouri native, with their Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen who spent five seasons on the Ravens' staff (2016-2020). The Chiefs (9-2) are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC and hope Williams will get up to speed quickly to join their 53-man roster and fortify their defensive front for the stretch run.