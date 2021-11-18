Greg Roman on How the Ravens Plan to Beat Blitzes

Center Bradley Bozeman said Jackson has done a great job operating against the blitz, making sure the Ravens are in the right protections. The Dolphins, however, got creative by bringing extra blitzers off the edge and dropping interior defensive linemen into coverage to patrol the short, middle-of-the-field throws.

"Defenses are definitely trying to adapt to us," Bozeman said. "We've struggled a little bit with [cover] zero. We're still trying to build and fix those things. Like [Roman] said earlier, it's a race to get better right now. So, we're just going to continue to build, keep trying to pick those things up and make defenses throw different things at us to try to stop us."