Gus Edwards Active, Kyle Hamilton Inactive vs. Jaguars

The Ravens will have Gus Edwards back in the lineup for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, but Kyle Hamilton will miss his first game of the season.

Edwards (hamstring/knee), Baltimore's most physical running back, is active after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury suffered Week 8 against Tampa Bay. Prior to that, Edwards spent more than a year rehabbing a serious knee injury. Edwards is a key to Baltimore's rushing attack averaging 5.2 yards per carry during his four-year career, and he hopes to be back for the remainder of the season. Edwards will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in the running back rotation.

"I feel good, man," Edwards said during the week. "Had a good week of progress, definitely made a lot of progress. I'm excited to see what happens."

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) is inactive and will miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week. Hamilton was injured in Week 11 against the Panthers and has been playing his best football in recent weeks as a versatile pass defender, run stuffer and blitzer. Without Hamilton in the lineup, Brandon Stephens could see more reps against the Jaguars to defend receiver Christian Kirk, who leads Jacksonville with 52 catches for 769 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is active after being added to Friday's injury report. Duvernay leads Baltimore's wide receivers in catches (26), receiving yards (321) and touchdowns (three) and he is also a Pro Bowl returner. His playmaking skills are also featured as a runner on jet sweeps (eight carries, 59 yards) and Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens need to make a concerted effort to give Duvernay more opportunities. He was targeted just once in each of the last two games.

Baltimore wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is active coming off his best game of the season (nine catches, 128 yards) against the Panthers. Robinson returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday. Guard Ben Cleveland is active for the first time since Week 4.

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) was elevated from the practice squad for Week 12 after missing last week's game. Jackson made his Ravens debut Week 9 against the Saints but did not finish the game. The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster once again.

Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) is also inactive and will have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut. Also inactive are running back Mike Davis, inside linebacker Josh Bynes and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (knee) had already been ruled out.