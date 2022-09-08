Late for Work 9/8: Gus Edwards: 'I'm Doing Great and I'm Very Close'

Lamar Jackson Predicted to Win Three Different Individual Awards

The Ringer's NFL writers have made their predictions for the playoffs and individual awards winners, and two writers are forecasting a huge season for Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback was Steven Ruiz's pick for Offensive Player of the Year.

"I'm trying to manifest here. The NFL is a hundred times more entertaining when Lamar is doing cool [stuff] on the field, so let's hope the Ravens have surrounded him with enough talent to help him do that," Ruiz wrote. "There isn't a better creative force in the league than Jackson, and he improves from the pocket every season. This will be the best version of Lamar we've ever seen."

If Ruiz's last statement proves prescient, the Ravens should win a lot of games this season considering they went 14-2 in 2019 when Jackson was voted the unanimous league MVP.

Jackson, who was sidelined for the final five games of the 2021 season with an ankle injury, was Nora Princiotti's choice to be the Comeback Player of the Year.

"I want to pick Lamar Jackson for this award and, if he qualifies, he should win it," Princiotti wrote. "I'm expecting the type of season from Jackson that would make him an MVP candidate. The counterargument is that his season-ending injury came after he'd already played 12 games, which isn't exactly notable in a sport as violent as football. But if we can consider Allen Robinson a candidate to 'come back' from playing with Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky, I think we can consider Jackson a candidate based on his injury and the total decimation of the Ravens' team health that occurred around him last year.

"If I can't take Jackson, I'm taking someone else from Baltimore's offense, like running back J.K. Dobbins, especially as Greg Roman's post–Hollywood Brown scheme commits even more fully to the running game. If I can't take Dobbins either, I'll go with Poe, the mascot who was run over by a youth football team during a preseason event. No, seriously."

None of The Ringer's 10 writers picked Baltimore to win the Super Bowl, but all of them have the Ravens making the playoffs, with seven of them going with them to win the AFC North.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted that Jackson will win the MVP award.