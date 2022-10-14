News & Notes: Gus Edwards Is 'Getting Close'

Gus Edwards has progressed since his first practice on Oct. 5, and his return from year's torn ACL is moving closer, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"He's doing well," Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. "He looks good, it's just a matter of when is he really ready to play at a high level. I do believe he's getting close."

Edwards is a powerful back who's averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his career. His physical running style will add another dimension to Baltimore's attack, and Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have not been healthy together since Dobbins' rookie season in 2020.

Adding Edwards to the lineup will be another positive step for Baltimore's run game, which ranks seventh in the NFL (144.6 yards per game) heading into Sunday's contest against the Giants. Lamar Jackson is still Baltimore's leading rusher with 374 yards, but the running backs carried a bigger load Week 4 against the Bengals.

Dobbins ran with authority against Cincinnati (eight carries, 44 yards) and says he's ready for more touches this weekend. Meanwhile Justice Hill (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and has gotten healthier, although he was listed as doubtful for Sunday.

"He's doing great, and [we're] just going to see how he's feeling," Harbaugh said.

The Giants rank 25th in the NFL against the run, giving up 131.6 yards per game, so stopping the run hasn't been their strength. If the Ravens gain yards consistently on the ground Sunday, they will avoid obvious passing situations and make Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's blitz packages less effective.